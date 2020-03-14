1 dead, multiple others injured in crash on I-95 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person is dead after a crash involving 7 cars and a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Benson.The crash happened near Benson near Exit 81 just before 3:30 p.m.One person died at the scene, according to newsgathering partners at the Johnston County Report.Three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.Officials said the truck, which was headed north, crossed the median and caused a chain-reaction crash.The southbound lanes were closed for several hours while crews cleaned up the wreckage.