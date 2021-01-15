Traffic

I-95 South closed in Wilson County after tractor-trailer flips over

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tractor-trailer flipped over on Interstate 95 on Friday morning, closing part of the road in Wilson County.

The crash happened near NC Highway 42 (Exit 116) and I-95 South is closed all the way to US Highway 301 (mile marker 107). The stretch of road is expected to reopen around 5:30 a.m. The truck was carrying frozen food.

Drivers are advised to take Exit 116 and turn right onto NC-42 West for a detour. Drivers can continue on 42 and turn left on NC-581 South. Continue 5 miles and turn right onto US-301 South to re-access I-95 at Exit 107.

It's not known if there are any injuries.
