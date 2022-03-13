Traffic

Driver escapes after causing rollover crash on I-95

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver crashed into the back of another car on Interstate 95 Sunday morning and ran off before first responders arrived.

It happened around 4 a.m. on I-95 near NC-24 in Cumberland County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a white car crashed into the back of a black car while both of them were traveling north on the interstate. Both cars lost control, slammed into the median and flipped over.

The driver of the white car ran off, escaping before any emergency crews arrived on the scene.

Officials have not released any information about the condition of the driver of the black car.
