A Granville County man was arrested in Wake County when he tried to get his 8-year-old to drive him home, according to the spokesman for the town of Wake Forest.Jimmy Brogden, 45, was arrested Sunday.Wake Forest spokesman Bill Crabtree said Brogden was intoxicated when law enforcement officers arrested him. In order to avoid driving home drunk, Brogden reportedly tried to get his 8-year-old to take the keys and get them home.Brogden faces charges of misdemeanor child abuse, disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.