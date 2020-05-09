shooting

Investigation underway after 1 person injured in Zebulon shooting

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Zebulon that left one person injured on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies said it happened at NC 96 Highway South at Tuckerdale Trail near the Johnston County Line around 12:30 p.m.

on arrival, deputies said they found a shooting victim in an overturned vehicle.

Witnesses told authorities two vehicles were travelling at a 'high rate of speed' along Highway 96 towards the Johnston County line when one of the cars shot at the other vehicle. The vehicle then lost control before landing on its side in the front yard of a home.

The shooter sped away from the scene.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital, and officials say is connected to a carjacking that occurred on Friday in Knightdale.

Authorities did not release the identity of the victim at this time.
