Investigation underway after body found in Rocky Mount

The Nash County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was discovered in Rocky Mount Friday night.The body was found near the 4900 block of Redman Road in the wood line.Nash County EMS determined the victim was deceased on scene.The Medical Examiner's Office is conducting an autopsy for additional information.The identity of the victim has not been released.This is an active investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident can call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121.