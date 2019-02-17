HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Investigation underway after body found in Sampson County home

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dead body was found inside a Magnolia home.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., deputies responded with EMS to the 2300 block of Trinity Church Road.

The sheriff's office said a body was found inside the home and evidence present warranted a homicide investigation.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation have identified a person of interest in the case.
