Investigation underway after body found in Sampson County home

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Sampson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a dead body was found inside a Magnolia home.
On Saturday around 10 p.m., deputies responded with EMS to the 2300 block of Trinity Church Road.
The sheriff's office said a body was found inside the home and evidence present warranted a homicide investigation.
The Sampson County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation have identified a person of interest in the case.
