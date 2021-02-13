human remains found

Human remains found less than a mile from where Sanford man went missing in September; investigation underway

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway in Lee County after human remains were found in a heavily wooded area by a couple walking the land.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said the remains were discovered in the woods near Carbonton Road and Pickard Road around 1 p.m.

Officials said the remains were found within a half-mile of 96 Pickard Road, the same location where 32-year-old Cory Moore was reported missing on September 3, 2020.

Despite the proximity of where the remains were found, investigators said the identity of the remains -- such as race, sex, and other identifiers -- were not obvious.

The remains were taken to the Central Carolina Hospital EMS and the Lee County Medical examiner for identification.

