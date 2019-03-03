attempted murder

Investigation underway after man critically shot in Goldsboro

Police lights
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police said an investigation is underway after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said it happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday when Steven Belle Britt was found at 1404 Mimosa Street.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Britt was found with multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to Wayne UNC Health then to Vidant Medical Center.

Britt is currently listed in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne countywayne county newsattempted murdershots fired
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED MURDER
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Exclusive: Apex woman speaks about 2017 machete attack, moving forward
Charges dropped against man arrested in deadly Sanford shooting
Fayetteville man arrested for shooting girlfriend in the head
TOP STORIES
Former Raleigh officer, 2 women dead in Franklin County plane crash
Arctic air moving in this week
US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden's son
Camp Bluebird: NC mother creates community for children with autism
Roy Williams helped off court during UNC game
Man charged with shooting neighbor through door in Wayne County
Dolly Parton visits Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh
Show More
Police investigating after shooting at Raleigh McDonald's
Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Panthers 4-3
Evander Holyfield coaches Raleigh Boys and Girls Club members
After Williams falls and leaves, No. 5 UNC outlasts Clemson
Oregon family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
More TOP STORIES News