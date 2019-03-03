Investigation underway after man critically shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police said an investigation is underway after a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Authorities said it happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday when Steven Belle Britt was found at 1404 Mimosa Street.
Britt was found with multiple gun shot wounds and was taken to Wayne UNC Health then to Vidant Medical Center.
Britt is currently listed in critical condition.
An investigation is underway.
