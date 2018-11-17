Investigation underway after man found dead in Durham

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Durham Friday night.Around 10:30 p.m., officials responded to a shooting call at Dowd Street and Hazel Street in Durham, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds. Moments later, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.ABC11's breaking news crew on the scene says police have marked several shell casings on the sidewalk.No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.