Investigation underway after motorcyclist killed in crash in Durham

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday night in Durham.

The fatal collision happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and South Woodcrest Street.

Officials say a car and a motorcycle were involved. The driver of the car involved in the crash was not badly injured.

Holloway Street from Rochelle Street to Adam Street are expected to be closed for several hours.

No names have yet to be released, as the investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

