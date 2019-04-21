Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night, according to a release from Raleigh police.It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Rogers Lane.The address is the location of a shopping center that has several stores, including a Food Lion.Officials have not released any details regarding a suspect, the cause of the shooting, or the officer involved.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.