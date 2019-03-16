Investigation underway after person found dead in Wayne County

FREMONT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Fremont on Friday, according to a release from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.
Officials responded to a call about a death in the 100 block of R and M Circle on Friday.
When they got there, they found a person, who has been identified as 55-year-old Janet Batts, dead at the scene.
Detectives were dispatched to the scene as well as other Sheriff's office personnel and eventually an investigation began.
The Sheriff's Office at this time is conducting a homicide investigation into the death. Please check back for updates.
