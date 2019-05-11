Investigation underway after person shot in Garner

Garner Police are investigating a reported shooting that occurred at 801 W Garner Road at around 4:50 this afternoon. All patties involved had left the scene prior to our arrival and at this time, no victim has been identified. — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 11, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was shot in Garner Saturday afternoon, officials say.According to a tweet from Garner police, it happened around 5 p.m. at 801 West Garner Road.Garner Police Captain Joe Binns told ABC11 that everyone ran away from the scene, including the person shot.An injured person (possibly shot) was said to have recently showed up at WakeMed.This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.