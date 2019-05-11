Investigation underway after reported shooting in Garner

Garner officers have confirmed one gunshot victim in this incident. He is at Wake Med with non life threatening injuries. We are looking for a white “box” work van and a grey newer model SUV, possibly a Jeep or Durango. Investigators do not believe this incident was random. https://t.co/yLKk1j394S — Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) May 11, 2019

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person was reported to have been shot in Garner Saturday afternoon, officials say.According to a tweet from Garner police, it happened around 5 p.m. at 801 West Garner Road.Garner Police Captain Joe Binns told ABC11 that officials arrived on the scene after the shooting call, but when they got there, no one was there.The victim was said to have gone to WakeMed and is undergoing treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.No other information has been released. Please check back for updates.