Investigation underway after teen shot and killed in Wayne County

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 17-year-old died after being found shot in Seven Springs.

SEVEN SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Around 10:59 p.m. Friday, deputies discovered a victim in the area of 332 Sanderson Road.

The victim passed away before he could be transported, according to officials.

The victim has been identified as Carl Patrick Henry Leroy Jr.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can contact Detective Division Captain Shawn Harris at 919-731-1483 or Major Richard Lewis at 919-705-6542 or 919-222-7112.
