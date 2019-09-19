Police investigation underway at Fuquay-Varina home

Crime scene tape surrounded a home in Fuquay-Varina Thursday morning.
Police were investigating at a home on Phillips Pointe Drive. It wasn't clear why they were there around 5 a.m.
Authorities arrived at the home around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday morning, they were seen inside the home, taking photos and looking around the garage.
Police wouldn't give any other details. We're working to gather more information.
