Police investigation underway at Fuquay-Varina home

Crime scene tape surrounded a home in Fuquay-Varina Thursday morning.

Police were investigating at a home on Phillips Pointe Drive. It wasn't clear why they were there around 5 a.m.

Authorities arrived at the home around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday morning, they were seen inside the home, taking photos and looking around the garage.

Police wouldn't give any other details. We're working to gather more information.
