Faye Swetlik: Investigators to release how 6-year-old, neighbor were killed

COLUMBIA, SC -- Authorities in South Carolina are ready to provide details on the death of a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school.

Her body was found in the woods nearby moments before a neighbor was found dead in his home.

Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik's disappearance on Thursday in the trash can of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor.

By then, three days had passed since the girl disappeared.

Police in Cayce and the Lexington County Coroner's Office plan a news conference Tuesday.

A public memorial for Faye will be held Friday evening at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.
