COLUMBIA, SC -- Authorities in South Carolina are ready to provide details on the death of a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard after school.
Her body was found in the woods nearby moments before a neighbor was found dead in his home.
Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik's disappearance on Thursday in the trash can of 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor.
By then, three days had passed since the girl disappeared.
Police in Cayce and the Lexington County Coroner's Office plan a news conference Tuesday.
A public memorial for Faye will be held Friday evening at Trinity Baptist Church in Cayce.
Faye Swetlik: Investigators to release how 6-year-old, neighbor were killed
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More