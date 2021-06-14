feel good

Grandma reads virtual bedtime stories nightly to hundreds of fans on Facebook

By Tisia Muzinga
EMBED <>More Videos

Grandma reads virtual bedtime stories nightly to fans on Facebook

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One grandma in Iowa is helping children of all ages relax before bedtime.

Before you say goodnight and it's time for bed, she goes through her favorite children's books scattered in her living room.

With colorful stuffed animals to set up the stage, Grandma Bette -- as she's known by her Facebook followers - picks the perfect tale to read to her fans at night.

But when Grandma Bette starts reading, it's more than the stuffed animals listening. Her stories reach nearly 400 fans on Facebook, KCCI reported.

Her granddaughter Haley captures every word and every story, and posts them all on social media for all to hear.

No matter the age, both children and adults tune in every week.

And, of course, the 83-year-old, who loves to rock a green eye shadow, always gets into character.

It's safe to say Grandma Bette understands the assignment is just to make you laugh and smile before you sleep -- like any loving grandmother would.

"Some of the people who lost a mom or their grandma would come and give me a hug, and they cried and teared up for them too, and I said, 'Well, I can help you. I'll be happy to be a Grandma Bette for you,'" she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsiowafacebookreadingu.s. & worldfeel good
FEEL GOOD
Raleigh woman becomes a mom on an airplane
Raleigh man invites strangers over for Thanksgiving
Paralyzed NC state trooper makes long-awaited return home
Original Gerber baby celebrates 95th birthday
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Show More
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News