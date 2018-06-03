Ironman North Carolina concludes in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

Tri-Athletes nationwide flooded downtown Raleigh Sunday morning in attempts to take home the gold. (WTVD)

By
Tri-Athletes nationwide flooded downtown Raleigh Sunday morning in attempts to take home the gold.

Jackson Laundry of Guelph, Ontario seized gold for the men's division. Laundry crossed the finish line with a winning banner in hand and let out a victory shout.

"I'm sad to see this race will not be here next year but I'm really happy to win the last one," Laundry said.


The first, second, and third place finishers in the women's division celebrated with a champagne shower at the podium.

30 athletes qualified to participate in the 2018 Ironman championship in South Africa.

Athletes competed in a 70.3-mile course that included running, biking, and swimming.

Fans lined the course, some of them also athletes.

Robert and Ashley Mayhew are from Wendell and compete in half marathons.

"Ironman always puts on a great race, so it's been a lot of fun watching," said Robert. "I think it's really impressive to watch these and see how they do it," Ashley added.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Show More
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
Sorry, not sorry -- UNC student government weighs in on 'Silent Sam' toppling
More News