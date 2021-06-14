I-Team

IRS says it's working 'as fast as possible' after complaints about tax refund delays

By Samantha Chatman
CHICAGO -- The IRS says its employees are continuing to work hard to deliver tax refunds as fast as possible to taxpayers amid complaints from some who say they have yet to receive them.

This comes as the WLS I-Team is getting flooded with calls from frustrated people who never thought it would take this long to receive their tax refund.

Many people who said they filed their return in February or March, and they say this wait is flat out ridiculous.

ABC7 reached out to the IRS to get an update on the process. The agency responded in a statement saying, "This is an unprecedented time for the IRS given the pandemic, new tax laws, and three rounds of stimulus payments. This scenario is unfolding at a time when the IRS has fewer resources and staffing than a decade ago...The IRS knows this is a critical time for taxpayers, and we continue to do everything we can to help."

The IRS says as of May they've issued more than 101 million refunds. But for many who haven't gotten their refunds, they want to know when their money is coming.

