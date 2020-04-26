Coronavirus

IRS offering incentive pay to thousands of employees if they return to work

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service is asking thousands of employees to voluntarily return to work.

The IRS said it needs more workers on-site to perform what it calls essential functions, including opening mail and processing paper returns.

It's all to help get taxpayers their refunds.

The IRS said it will follow social distancing guidelines and require masks.

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus check issues: Direct deposit mixups reported during first round of payments
EMBED More News Videos

The ABC7 I-Team has been contacted about problems getting coronaviruas stimulus package payments as the first wave of checks go out.



It will also get personal protective equipment, or PPE, for workers.

The agency is also offering incentive pay for returning workers.

It's been busy lately sending out millions of stimulus checks to Americans while also processing tax refunds, in addition to other typical tasks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financewashington d.c.irstaxescoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS
Demand for virtual babysitters grows as parents work from home
Office spaces may look different once employees return to work
No COVID-19 here: Life in areas with 0 confirmed cases
COVID-19 LATEST: 10 more deaths reported bringing total to 299
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 10 more deaths reported bringing total to 299
Moore County deputy shot armed person during disturbance call
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Forecast: Warm and breezy Sunday
Satellite photos show Kim Jong Un's train amid health rumors
Heat wave draws 'summer day crowd' to California beach
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Show More
Wake County offers clarity on drive-in church services
Mom describes 'torture' of 4-year-old's suffering from COVID-19
Trump: Postal Service must charge Amazon more, or no loan
Man arrested in Garner apartment complex stabbing
Prom, senior night, graduation all canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
More TOP STORIES News