'Is this a wig?:' SC police use humorous Facebook post to hunt down suspect

A police department in South Carolina is taking a novel approach to nab a fleeing suspect. (WTVD)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WTVD) --
A police department in South Carolina is taking a novel approach to nab a fleeing suspect.

The Greenville Police Department took to their Facebook page to spread the word about a woman who allegedly cashed two checks with a stolen driver's license.

"IS THIS A WIG? (WE THINK IT'S PROBABLY A WIG.) To prove the extent to which suspected criminals will go to conduct dastardly deeds, we present to you this subject," the Facebook post read.



Officials said the suspect put on a wig to look more like the person pictured on the I.D.

On July, 23, officers said within three minutes, the woman cashed two checks totaling more than $3,200 at two Credit Unions.

While trying to make a fraudulent transaction at a third location, a teller asked the woman for another form of identification and she took off.

Police said the checks and driver's license were taken from a vehicle two days prior.

Those with information should call Crime Stoppers at (864) 232-7463.
