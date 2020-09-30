shooting

Second arrest made in murder of man found shot on I-40 exit ramp in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A second man has been arrested in connection with an early-August shooting of a man found on the I-40 exit ramp near Hammond Road in Raleigh.

William Stanton Kinney, 36, died on Sunday, Aug. 1 after officers found him the day before around 3:30 a.m.

Raleigh Police Department said Isaiah Montrell Harris, 20, was arrested and charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to Kinney's death.

The following Tuesday after Kinney's death, Noshakir Lewis, 22, was arrested and charged with murder.

