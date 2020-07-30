Tropical Storm Isaias expected to become hurricane as it nears North Carolina

While that path is still a long ways out and could change drastically, at this time it does look like Isaias will at least bring rain to parts of North Carolina next week.
An update from the National Hurricane Center at 5 p.m. said it will likely become a Category 1 hurricane as it nears the coast.
Isaias was centered about 85 miles southeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic early Thursday afternoon. It had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was moving northwest at 21 mph. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Isaias is the earliest ninth Atlantic named storm. The previous record was Irene on August 7, 2005.
The center of Isaias is expected to move over Hispaniola late Thursday. When tropical systems move over the mountainous Hisponiola region they are often difficult to predict. The storms path and strength will likely change over the next few days.
The storm's cone of uncertainty does include North Carolina. Current projections say the storm will reach our shores Monday night into Tuesday morning.
