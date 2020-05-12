Community & Events

Islamic Circle of North America makes sure 'nobody goes hungry' in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, we're hearing about more organizations rising up to serve their neighbors in need.

The Islamic Circle of North America, or ICNA, is a national organization relatively new to North Carolina with a branch opening in October 2018. Since that time, the group has been serving the hungry in the Triangle.

With COVID-19, help is needed now more than ever. ICNA has been delivering food and cleaning products to seniors in the community.

The group has been helping feed folks at homeless shelters. They do the same thing every Friday at The Women's Center in Raleigh. More recently, the group has been bringing meals to first responders, including nine fire stations in the capital city.

"We just wanted to show a little token of appreciation of how amazing they're doing and they're putting ourselves out there to help to make sure that we are safe and help anyone that needs help," said Niveen Allen ICNA Relief's program manager.

Right now, it's the holiest month of the year for the Muslim faith. Ramadan calls for fasting from sunrise to sunset with an increased focus on charity.

"We're just about charity, to make sure to help whoever needs help," Allen said.


Right now, the group is working to expand the current food bank at the Mosque in Durham in effort to help more people.

"We're trying to make sure nobody goes hungry."

ICNA is accepting donations. If you are in need of help, you can contact ICNA here.
