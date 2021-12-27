Health & Fitness

Israel begins trials of 4th COVID vaccine dose, study believed to be 1st of its kind

Just over 4.2 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
EMBED <>More Videos

Israel trials fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TEL AVIV -- Israel began trials of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine on Monday in what is believed to be the first study of its kind.

The trial began at Sheba Medical Center, outside Tel Aviv, with 150 medical personnel who received a booster dose in August receiving a fourth shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The staff receiving the additional dose were tested and found to have low antibody levels.

The trial came as Israeli officials have considered rolling out a second tranche of booster shots to its population as the country has grappled with rising infections with the new omicron variant.

EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses the transmissibility of the omicron variant and when he expects this current COVID surge of infections to peak.



Israel rolled out a world-leading vaccination campaign early this year.

Just over 4.2 million of Israel's 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Israel has recorded at least 8,242 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch
EMBED More News Videos

What do we know about the Merck and Pfizer antiviral pill treatments? How effective are they? And do they stand up to the omicron variant? Experts weigh in.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessomicron variantcoronavirusisraelcovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man indicted for 2020 murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Pediatric hospitalizations up 395% in NYC since mid-December
NC 3-year-old accidentally shoots self on Christmas Day
DA asking court to cut Houston trucker's 110-year sentence in crash
COVID-19 postpones next games for Duke, UNC
New easy-to-use COVID pills come with a catch
Show More
Robin Roberts hosts 'The Year: 2021,' reflecting on tumultuous times
LATEST: First Night Raleigh to move completely outdoors
How will Biden's COVID home test kit giveaway work?
2-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car in Garner
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
More TOP STORIES News