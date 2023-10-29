Israel intensifies strikes on Gaza including underground targets; Palestinian death toll over 8,000

Israel intensified airstrikes in Gaza Sunday as the Palestinian death toll passed 8,000, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military intensified airstrikes in Gaza including near its largest hospital while thousands of people desperate for food and basic items broke into aid warehouses in the besieged enclave.

Internet and phone connectivity were restored for many people on Sunday after Israeli strikes had knocked out most communications in the territory late Friday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called the 3-week-old Israel-Hamas war a fight for Israel's existence and said "'Never again' is now." He announced a "second stage" in the war and said Israel is determined to bring back 229 hostages taken by Hamas during its bloody Oct. 7 rampage.

The Palestinian death toll passed 8,000, most of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 110 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

The Health Ministry is part of the Hamas-run government but includes doctors and veteran civil servants who are not affiliated with the group. It said Sunday that the toll has risen to 8,005 Palestinians, including more than 3,300 minors and over 2,000 women. Its tolls from previous wars have held up to U.N. scrutiny, independent investigations and even Israel's tallies.

The ministry released detailed records last week showing the names, ages and ID numbers of most of the deaths it has recorded, saying some bodies have not yet been identified.

More than 1,400 people were slain in Israel during a surprise incursion by Hamas militants, including at least 310 soldiers, according to the Israeli government. Four of the 229 hostages have been released.

Magdy reported from Cairo. Frankel and Teibel reported from Jerusalem.