Local leaders speak out as aid package moves through Congress

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- After months of partisan back-and-forth, House lawmakers voted Saturday to pass a $95 billion aid package that includes over $26 billion in funding for Israel. The series of bills will now be sent to the Senate as a package, where it's expected to pass this week. All fourteen North Carolina House members voted to pass the aid package.

Here in the Triangle, local leaders are speaking out about the bill's movement through Congress.

"I know that it included vital military assistance for Israel as it faces wars with Hesbollah, and Hamas, and Iran and the Houthis, but also humanitarian assistance for the Palestinians in Gaza," said Daniel Greyber, Rabbi of Beth El Synagogue in Durham.

Greyber believes the House passage of the foreign aid bill, which also includes billions in funding for Ukraine and Taiwan is an important step.

"As a Rabbi, it's extremely important to me that whatever support for Israel takes place, takes place through a bipartisan process," he said.

Greyber noted the ongoing strife in Gaza where months of fighting have killed thousands and said he hopes the carveouts for humanitarian aid included in the bill help alleviate some of that.

"There's no question that Israel is in a critical moment in terms of its military vulnerability, and there's no question that Palestinians in Gaza are suffering terribly," said Greyber.

For ceasefire advocates in the Triangle, the money set aside to help people on the ground in Gaza is overshadowed by the sheer scale of the funding for Israel.

"It's the equivalent of somebody shooting me in the head and giving me a bandage," said Rania Masri, an Arab-American anti-war advocate who's helped organize large protests in support of an immediate ceasefire. "You're going to spend more on the bullet to my head than you're going to spend on the bandage. Just don't shoot me."

Masri said the billions set aside in the package for Israel could be spent far more effectively here at home, and she lamented further US government spending in the region amid the high volume of death -- and while the government faces a deficit domestically.

"I really want to make it clear to folks, none of us are asking for US taxpayer dollars to take care of Palestinians," she said. "We're simply asking that U.S. taxpayer dollars, first and foremost take care of Americans. And second, respect national and international law."

The bill's passage comes as Jews around the world prepare to observe Passover, which starts Monday at sundown. Greyber says those in his congregation are looking forward to the holiday, but that it will have a decidedly more somber feel than those in years past.

"Jews around the Triangle and really around the world are looking forward to the holiday, but doing so with a broken heart," he said.

Our efforts to reach Congressman Wiley Nickel who spoke with ABC11 last week after the Iranian strikes on Israel and urged his House colleagues to pass an aid package were unsuccessful. A Senate vote on the bill is expected on Tuesday.