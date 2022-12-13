WATCH LIVE

Teen accused of Orange County double murder to appear in court

Tuesday, December 13, 2022 11:53AM
Issiah Ross is accused of killing two teenagers, Devin Clark and Lyric Woods, before running away to Delaware.

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager accused of double murder in Orange County is scheduled to appear in court later today.

He is being tried as an adult.

Ross's attorney, Johnathan Trapp, filed motions for a bond hearing and the return of property which we could learn more about on Tuesday.

The court process for Ross could take years, and many of the details of what investigators have uncovered will not come out until trial (if a trial even happens).

A motive for the killings is still unknown.

