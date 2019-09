'It was panic': 8-year-old boy swept up in massive brawl at Scarowinds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mom says her 8-year-old son got caught up in a huge brawl at Scarowinds amusement park in Charlotte.Video from social media shows several fights breaking out between groups of teenagers. People are showing to be running around and shouting in what appears to be a chaotic scene. In a WSOC report , Tene Good said her son was pulled away from his sister during the brawl.She says it took her 90 minutes to find her child."I can't explain that feeling," Good said. "It was panic. He went to somebody in a yellow shirt and said, 'can you find my mommy?'"