Events in Pittsburgh are far more devastating than originally thought. Spoke with Mayor and Governor to inform them that the Federal Government has been, and will be, with them all the way. I will speak to the media shortly and make further statement at Future Farmers of America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

This is an absolute tragedy. These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

We must all pray and hope for no more loss of life. But we have been saying “this one is too many” for far too long. Dangerous weapons are putting our citizens in harm’s way. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

And in the aftermath of this tragedy, we must come together and take action to prevent these tragedies in the future. We cannot accept this violence as normal. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2018

Monitoring reports of shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Praying for the fallen, the injured, all the families impacted, and our courageous first responders. God bless them all. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 27, 2018

America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite.



All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh.

We must unite against hatred & evil.



God bless those affected — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2018

My heart breaks over the news out of #Pittsburgh. The violence needs to stop. May God bless, guide & unite the United States of America. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 27, 2018

My heart breaks for this community. Praying for our friends and neighbors at the Tree of Life affected by this horrendous hate crime. Grateful to the Pittsburgh police for their prompt response. — Mike Doyle (@USRepMikeDoyle) October 27, 2018

I’m closely monitoring the situation in Squirrel Hill. I’m praying for all those impacted and thankful to our law enforcement officers who responded. Our state and nation will stand with the Tree of Life Synagogue along with the entire Pittsburgh community. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 27, 2018

President Donald Trump is responding to what he's calling the "devastating" shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying: "It's a terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."Trump said the violence "has to stop" as he spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base.Trump also said the outcome might have been different if the synagogue "had some kind of protection" from an armed guard and suggested that might be a good idea for all churches and synagogues. He also said such shooters should receive the death penalty and "suffer the ultimate price.""Isn't it a shame that we even have to think of that inside a temple or inside a church?" he added.Other public figures took to social media to share their condolences: