U.S. & WORLD

'It's a terrible thing': Pres. Trump, others respond to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base on his way to Indianapolis, Indiana on October 27, 2018 in Maryland. (Ken Cedeno-Pool/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is responding to what he's calling the "devastating" shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, saying: "It's a terrible thing what's going on with hate in our country."

Trump said the violence "has to stop" as he spoke to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base.

Trump also said the outcome might have been different if the synagogue "had some kind of protection" from an armed guard and suggested that might be a good idea for all churches and synagogues. He also said such shooters should receive the death penalty and "suffer the ultimate price."



"Isn't it a shame that we even have to think of that inside a temple or inside a church?" he added.

Other public figures took to social media to share their condolences:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgun violencefatal shootingshootingdeadly shootingPresident Donald TrumpreligionsynagoguePennsylvania
Related
PHOTOS: Police response to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
U.S. & WORLD
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Cesar Sayoc, pipe bomb suspect, has record including bomb threat
Huge group of more than a thousand octopuses spotted off Calif. coast
PIPE BOMB SCARE: Who are the targets?
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting leaves 8 dead, 4 officers injured; suspect in custody
Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers: What we know
Glenwood Towers has history of false fire alarms, records show
Wake County co-workers claim $1 million Mega Millions prize
Dispose of unused, expired prescription drugs on National Drug Take Back Day
ABC11 exclusive: Family of Spring Lake homicide victim remembers beloved son, brother
Prevent identity theft at Secure Your ID event in Raleigh
Durham students leave their mark through literacy and art
Show More
Texas man arrested over alleged plot to kill and eat young girl
World Series Game 3 breaks record for longest MLB playoff game
President Trump holds MAGA rally in Charlotte
Mail bomb scare suspect went to college in NC
Haunted History: Ghosts of the Eno River
More News