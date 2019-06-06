sex assault

'It's degrading': Woman driving for Uber says passenger sexually assaulted her

HOUSTON, Texas -- Uber has removed a man's access to its app after one of its female drivers said he sexually assaulted her.

The 42-year-old driver said she was attacked when they arrived at his destination.

It happened on April 13 around 5:45 a.m. She said she picked up the man she described as "drunk and high" and then dropped him off at an apartment complex.

That's when, she said, he jumped into the front passenger seat and sexually assaulted her.

"Physically grabbed my hair from the back of my head and forced me down," she said. "It's degrading."

She eventually broke free and he took off. She reported the assault to Uber that morning and then to law enforcement two days later after wrestling with some tough thoughts.

"There's a whole bunch of guilt there, even though I know it wasn't my fault," she said.

In a statement, an Uber spokeswoman said, "What's been described is horrible and something no one should ever go through. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement to support their investigation and the individual no longer has access to the Uber app."

She is still driving for Uber, facing her fear and hoping the man she said attacked her will be held accountable.

"The potential of someone else being victimized weighs heavily on my mind. I would have a hard time with my conscience if I didn't push to get some kind of justice."
