15-year-old Sanderson High School student killed in Raleigh hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh mom is mourning the death of her 15-year-old son, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.The man accused of causing the crash, 62-year-old John Edward Leach, appeared in court Wednesday.He is charged with felony hit-and-run causing serious injury or death and obstructing justice in the crash that killed 15-year-old Jaylyn Kareem-Jerell Bryant.It happened Tuesday morning on Rock Quarry Road between Sanderford Road and Southgate Drive."This is unbelievable," Bryant's mother, Alicia, said outside of court Wednesday. "He does not deserve to walk these streets. Not at all."She said Jaylyn was a sweet child who had many friends."He cared about everybody," Alicia said, sobbing. "He didn't deserve this at all...and this man gets to go home and stay in his house. My baby can not come back."Bryant was a ninth-grade student at Sanderson High School. Leach was doing contract work for school transportation at the time of the crash.Authorities said Leach went home and initially tried to tell police he was the victim in a hit-and-run.The principal of the school included this message in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday night:"After a traumatic event such as the death of a student, it is not unusual for students to feel anxious, sad, fearful, angry, or vulnerable. They may be scared of losing someone else close to them. Through encouraging discussion, being supportive of feelings, providing factual information and suggesting positive outlets, you can help your child be aware of and process his or her emotions. Every child is different, and the emotional response may vary in duration. A team of counselors, psychologists, and social workers will be available at school to support students as needed."According to his obituary, Bryant is survived by his grandmother, mother, father and six siblings.Leach is in the Wake County Jail under a $65,000 bond.