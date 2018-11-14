'It's unusual': Sheriff says triple murder in Johnston County is extremely rare

EMBED </>More Videos

Armando Martinez made his first court appearance Wednesday

By
JOHNSTON CO., N.C. (WTVD) --
In his 20 years as Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell can't remember a triple murder.

"In fact, it's unusual for us to have more than two or three murders in an entire year," Bizzell said.

Now one man is accused of committing three murders in a matter of seconds.

Wednesday that man, Armando Martinez, 40, faced a judge for the first time in a Johnston County courtroom.

And the judge informed Martinez that he could now lose his life as well.

"The charge of murder, if proceeded upon capitally and if you're convicted, would result in a maximum punishment of death by lethal injection," said Johnston County District Court Judge Henry Willis.

Martinez also faces one count of attempted murder stemming from the shooting spree at a brick ranch home in the Meadow community between Benson and Dunn.

The survivor Jose Arguilar, 30, was taken to WakeMed where investigators said Tuesday he was in serious condition.

The three killed have been identified as Pamela Ramon, 27, Jessica Aguilar, 27, and Ledis Lopez, 36.

Investigators say the shooting happened during an argument and all the victims were either Martinez's close friends or family members.

During his hearing Martinez answered 'yes' when the judge asked if he could hear and understand him.

He was told he would be given a court appointed attorney from the state Capital Defender's office but not bond.

"The state would be opposed to any bond at this time," prosecutor Keith Gordon told the judge.

The judge agreed.

He then told Martinez he would return to court on December 6 for a probable cause hearing.

It's likely the prosecutor could lay out more details of that case at the hearing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderjohnston county newscourt caseJohnston CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman hit from behind, robbed while shopping in Wake Forest
4th suspect sought in murder of CA man found inside burning car
Amber Alert: Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
Cabbage Patch doll among group's 10 worst toys for holidays
Weeding out the danger: More local businesses offering legal cannabis
Off-camera hobbies: John Clark teaches Sunday school
Horse survives Camp Fire thanks to backyard swimming pool
Man banned from Disney after waving Trump banner
Show More
'Fred Flintstone' cited for speeding in Florida
Affordable apartments approved for downtown Durham
Diabetes: Spot the warning signs in your family
NC town considered cutting holiday celebrations to save money
Woman robbed at gunpoint while changing her tire in Sanford
More News