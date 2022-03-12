kidnapping

Video shows Melitopol mayor kidnapped by Russians, Ukraine's Zelenskyy alleges

EMBED <>More Videos

Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped Ukrainian mayor

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of "ISIS terrorists."

"They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities," Zelenskyy said in a video address Friday evening.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, across a square.

Russian forces captured the southern port city of Melitopol, with a population of 150,000, on Feb. 26.

The prosecutor's office of the Luhansk People's Republic, a Moscow-backed rebel region in eastern Ukraine, said on its website that there was a criminal case against Fedorov. The prosecutor's office accused Federov of "terrorist activities" and of financing the nationalist militia Right Sector to "commit terrorist crimes against Donbass civilians."

The office said it was looking for Fedorov and called for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvladimir putinisiskidnappingrussiawarukrainepoliticsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Family of woman accused of faked 2016 kidnapping 'appalled' by arrest
Sherri Papini arrested for allegedly faking 2016 kidnapping
Raleigh kidnapping victim found safe in Durham
Vance County kidnapping ends with shootout at Georgia motel
TOP STORIES
Death certificate technicality keeps money from Mebane widow
Autopsy: Man was not intoxicated when police shot him on I-440
Inmate scheduled to testify found unresponsive in jail cell
Optimism high as bars, restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day
Fayetteville native wins Food Network's Chopped
Man, woman accused of NC murder caught in West Virginia
2020 census undercount will cost NC money
Show More
Durham teacher emphasizes necessity of LGBTQ+ spaces in schools
Gabby Petito's family sues Laundries, claiming they knew of murder
Fayetteville mother of 5 named 2022 NC Mother of the Year
Rain chances increase, severe threat Saturday morning
Heaven's Gate survivor reflects on cult's mass suicide 25 years ago
More TOP STORIES News