Apex man arrested, charged with murder in death of Harnett County teen shot while sleeping

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 27-year-old Apex man is charged with murder in the death of an 18-year-old Harnett Central High School graduate who was shot while she was sleeping in March.
Baron Lee Lyons Jr., 27 was arrested Thursday night in the fatal shooting of Iyania A. Rhone.
Rhone was asleep inside a home in the 2700 block of Bunnlevel-Erwin Road in Erwin on March 23 when someone fired several shots from a car into the home.
She was a December mid-year graduate at Harnett Central High School and had planned to walk in the June graduation.
"Our school is saddened by the loss of one of our students, Iyania Rhone. She finished in December as a midyear graduate and would have received her diploma at our graduation in June. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends," Catherine Jones, principal at Harnett Central High School, said at the time.
Lyons was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony conspiracy to commit murder and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He's being held on no bond.
Warrants have also been filed for 18-year-old Jaylan Kashon Jackson of Angier. He is also charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy to commit murder and 10 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling. He is wanted by the Harnett County Sheriff's Office and anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call 910-893-9111 or use our anonymous tip-line 910-893-0300.
