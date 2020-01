Fayetteville native J. Cole wins Best Rap Song at 2020 Grammy Award

Fayetteville-native J. Cole and 21 Savage won the Best Rap Song award for their track "a lot" (stylized lowercase) at the 2020 Grammy Awards The song ran against a fellow rapper and North Carolina-native, DaBaby in "Suge." The song also topped other rap nominees such as YBN Cordae featuring Chance the Rapper in "Bad Idea," Rick ross featuring Drake in "Gold Roses," and the late Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-boy in "Racks in the Middle." "a lot" was released on Dec. 20, 2018 , and was later featured in 21 Savage's hit album "I Am > I Was"