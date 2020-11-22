Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes' Slavin urging people to 'Fill the Stadium' support at-risk children

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- With so much uncertainty in the sports world because of COVID-19, it's hard to say when and if fans will be allowed inside. Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin is using his platform to help figuratively fill the stadium and support at-risk children.

In a normal year, the NHL season would be underway and most players' main focus would be hockey. The delay of the season has given players like Slavin a chance to step back and look at everything happening in the world.

"It makes you step back and realize there's a lot more to life than hockey," Slavin said. "That's something I've always known just with faith being the most important part of my life. It definitely gives you a chance to really dig into these other topics whether that's educating yourself or really just understanding more about certain things. It's been a good time of personal reflection and just what's going on in the world."

That reflection lead Slavin to Fill The Stadium, an initiative to help provide essential food, medical care and support for 70,000 children during the pandemic - the average capacity of a pro-football stadium.


"Vegas' arena is an example I like to use, they sell out almost every game," said Slavin. "To picture that over tripled is nuts and just that many kids in need. That's the biggest why for us it's fulfilling the Gospel it's fulfilling what Jesus would have done and so we want to use the things he's given us for his glory."

Slavin, a member of the lead team for fill the stadium, is encouraging fans who would normally spend money at games this time of year to instead donate that money and support at-risk children.

For those interested in helping, you can do so by clicking here.

Slavin plans to match donations fans make to fill the stadium.
