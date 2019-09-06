Operation Varsity Blues

Prosecutors recommend jail time for all parents tied to college admissions cheating scandal

Actress Felicity Huffman leaves a federal court in Boston, Mass. on April 3, 2019. (KGO-TV)

Federal prosecutors are recommending some period of incarceration for the parents in the college admissions scandal. They filed their final sentencing recommendations Friday.

The government's sentencing memorandum refers to the college admissions scandal as "a kind of Rorschach test for middle class angst about college admissions." The government says some period of incarceration is the only meaningful sanction for these crimes.

RELATED: Bay Area parents allegedly involved in college admissions scam worried exposure by media

Court documents showed prosecutors recommended jail time ranging from one month to 15 months for the defendants named in the memo.

Of the local parents who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, Napa Vinyard Owner Agustin Huneeus is facing the longest sentencing recommendation at 15 months. Huneeus paid Rick Singer $300,000 participate in both the college entrance exam cheating scheme and the college recruitment scheme for his daughter.

RELATED: LIST: These Bay Area residents have been charged in alleged college admissions scam

Next is Marjorie Klapper of Menlo Park with a recommended sentence of four months. Klapper paid Singer $15,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme for her son.

Peter Sartorio of Menlo Park is facing a recommendation of just one month. Sartorio agreed to pay Singer $15,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme for his daughter.

RELATED: Felicity Huffman, Lori Loughlin among actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam

Actress Felicity Huffman is also facing a one-month recommended sentence. Through her attorneys she is asking for no prison time.

The government says they considered the amount of the bribe, whether someone was a repeat player, an active or passive participant in the scheme and whether or not they involved their children.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscopalo altoathertonhillsboroughmenlo parkstanford universitycheatingeducationoperation varsity bluescollegebriberyu.s. & worldscamabc7 originals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Felicity Huffman remorseful for role in college scandal, co-stars say
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Chinese families allegedly highest payers in college scandal
Lori Loughlin 'didn't realize' actions were illegal: Report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Catastrophic flooding' traps hundreds on Ocracoke Island
Hurricane Dorian leaves NC after landfall at Cape Hatteras
Impaired motorist drives truck into ocean in Kill Devil Hills, police say
Raleigh family hosts lemonade stand for victims of Dorian
Volunteers still needed for 9/11 Day of Service in Raleigh
Hurricane Dorian outages: 190,000 without power
Man shot while pumping gas at Wake County Sheetz store
Show More
7-year-old girl shot in drive-by; man in custody
73-year-old woman gives birth to twins in India
Ohio woman tried to smuggle baby in carry-on
23 years ago, Hurricane Fran made landfall in North Carolina
Man involved in love triangle murder-suicide case speaks out
More TOP STORIES News