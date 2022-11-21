Permanent memorial for James Cates Junior being unveiled on UNC's campus

Cates is a Chapel Hill man who was killed on campus in 1970.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A permanent memorial for James Cates Junior is being unveiled on UNC's campus.

Cates, a civil rights activist, was a Chapel Hill man who was killed on campus in 1970.

The 22-year-old, who lived near campus, attended a party and was stabbed to death by members of a white supremacist biker gang outside the student union.

Three men were charged with first-degree murder, and acquitted by an all-white jury.

On Monday, the university will host a dedication ceremony at 4 p.m. honoring Cates' life and welcoming the new memorial.

It will be at a popular gathering spot on campus, 'The Pit.'