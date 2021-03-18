metropolitan opera

Metropolitan Opera James Levine: Former conductor fired after sexual misconduct allegations dies at 77

James Levine sexual misconduct allegations led to firing
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK CITY -- Conductor James Levine, who ruled over the Metropolitan Opera for more than four decades before being eased aside when his health declined and then was fired for sexual improprieties, has died. He was 77.

Levine died March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of natural causes, his physician of 17 years, Dr. Len Horovitz, said Wednesday.

Levine made his Met debut in 1971 and became one of the signature artists in the company's century-plus history, conducting 2,552 performances and ruling over its repertoire, orchestra and singers as music or artistic director from 1976 until forced out by general manager Peter Gelb in 2016 due to Parkinson's disease.

RELATED: Met Opera conductor, former Ravinia music director suspended after sexual misconduct allegations

Levine became music director emeritus and remained head of its young artists program but was suspended on Dec. 3, 2017, after accounts in the New York Post and The New York Times of sexual misconduct dating to the 1960s.

He was fired the following March 12 and never conducted again. He had been scheduled to make a comeback performance this Jan. 11 in Florence, Italy, but the concert was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkmetropolitan operacelebrity deathssexual misconductobituaryu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
METROPOLITAN OPERA
Disgraced opera singer Plácido Domingo says he has COVID-19
Powder sprinkled into opera pit may have been human ashes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
TIMELINE: When severe weather will arrive today
25 reported tornadoes in 6 states from OK to AL
Google to create hub in Durham, add 1,000+ jobs
Triangle, Sandhills prepare for severe weather headed to NC
March Madness: How to join the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Local scientists help shape CDC advice on in-school social distancing
FEMA to reimburse families for COVID-19 related funerals
Show More
Virtual vigil held in Triangle following deadly shootings in Georgia
Fayetteville bar to remain closed as pandemic enters 2nd year year
Unemployed struggle to receive benefits one year into pandemic
LATEST: Cooper says all NC adults will be able to get vaccine May 1
Real estate program aims to increase Black homeownership, agents
More TOP STORIES News