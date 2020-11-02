Small plane that took off in North Carolina crashes in New York, killing 3

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -- Authorities say they have found the wreckage of a small plane from North Carolina that crashed in western New York on Sunday, killing all three people aboard.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office identified the dead as Allen Fuller, Valerie Holmes and Linda Edwards.

Local and federal authorities say the twin-engine Grumman American GA-7 was found near the town of Ellicott, about a mile east of Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport. The plane had taken off from Burlington, North Carolina.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the plane shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts of about 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.
