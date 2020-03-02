fort bragg

Retiring officer turns low-income housing into luxury apartments for Fort Bragg soldiers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Special Forces soldier stationed at Fort Bragg is looking out for other service members.

Warrant Officer 3 Jamie Tilke has been active duty for 24 years. With just a few weeks left before his retirement, he has opened a duplex community for soldiers temporarily assigned to Fort Bragg.

It's called the Campground at Pineland Express. The duplex community offers luxury apartments and serves as a home away from home.

"I predominantly went overseas and did what we would call sometimes diplomatic work," said Tilke. "A lot of times staying in hotels. One day I was like,'wait, why can't we go back to the U.S. and provide upscale accommodations at the government rate?'"
The apartments were low-income housing that turned into upscale, smart-controlled duplexes.

Each of them have been completely outfitted with themes of their own.

Tilke has allowed other veterans to contribute by making tables, blankets and coasters.

He told ABC11 the project took 15 months to complete. It's located just minutes from Fort Bragg and Fayetteville's retail district.

Tilke called the project rewarding and another way to give back to the men and women in uniform.

"At the end of day, you've got to be able persevere. You've got to be able to get through it and make your dreams come true. That's exactly what we've done here," said Tilke.
