Kids form unlikely friendship with residents at senior home Bridges at Warwick

By Beccah Hendrickson
Local kids bond with residents at Bridges at Warwick Senior Home

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Jared Hottenstein is a 5th grade teacher at Jamison Elementary School in Warwick Township, Pennsylvania.

When the Bridges at Warwick senior living community opened up near the school, Hottenstein decided it would be a good exercise for his students to get to know the residents there.


So for the past five years, he's brought the kids about once a month to the center, always making sure to celebrate every holiday.

The original goal was two-fold, to teach students about relating to people different than and you and also bring the seniors cheer.


What he didn't expect, however, is the massive impact the visits would have on him as well!
