Jane Fonda arrested at climate change protest outside US Capitol

NEW YORK -- Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting climate change.

The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding." She was released hours later.

On Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol "inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created."

Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed that Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday.

Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change "a collective crisis that demands collective action now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrity arrestcelebrityarrestprotestu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy police presence on Erwin Rd. near Duke Hospital after shooting
Sheriff's office gave jobs to unqualified workers, Wake memo says
VIDEO: Abducted Greensboro 3-year-old reunited with family
Police searching for runaway suspect after Fayetteville bank robbery
Man with dementia missing after N.C. State football game
Raleigh mayoral candidate Charles Francis concedes
'Dude just shot his mama:' Son charged in Harnett County murder
Show More
MiLB player arrested for breaking into home through doggie door
Zillow dream home turns out to be Durham scam
Your smart TV is watching you, but you can stop it
Carolina Panthers play flag football with London students
If you spot this snakehead fish, officials say kill it
More TOP STORIES News