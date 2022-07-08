Politics

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reportedly shot, in heart failure

Japan ex-leader Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech

TOKYO, Japan -- Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

The broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt smeared with blood. NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.

They say Abe's heart is in a "stopped condition," and there are no vital signs after being shot in the back around 10:30 p.m. ET.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

The site is near Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara City.

Police arrested a male suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said.

They recovered a weapon at the scene, being described as a shotgun.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
