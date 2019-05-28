Jar filled with 2 years worth of college savings stolen from NY store

NEW YORK CITY, NY -- A family-owned bodega in New York City was ripped off by a thief who stole a large tin can filled with thousands of dollars.The tin can was two years of work by a mother trying to help better the lives of her children.Belinda Agyare had saved, little by little, thousands of dollars for her daughters to use to help pay for college."I was just saving money for my kids," she said.The suspect went into the store and distracted the woman behind the counter--and it eventually works. While the woman's back is turned, he reaches out, grabs the jar and runs off.Agyare is hoping someone will recognize the man. She is also hoping that if police catch the suspect soon enough, the family can get some of their money back.