Raleigh police make arrest in April 1 double shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have made an arrest in a double shooting that happened April 1.

Police said Friday evening that Jason Lamonte Winstead, 28, has been charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Winstead was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.

The shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of E. Whitaker Mill Road. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to a hospital with what police said were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
