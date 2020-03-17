officer involved shooting

Report reveals new details in Raleigh officer-involved shooting of armed man running with pizza box

By and
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have released the five-day report of an officer-involved shooting that sparked protests last week.

The report contained new details about the case where a police officer shot a 26-year-old armed man March 10 as he ran from another police officer.

Officer J.E. Byrd shot Javier Torres as he ran onto a footpath from Rogers Farm Drive into the Kingsborough Estates Mobile Home Community.

Torres was running away from Officer J. Posthumus when he veered onto the footpath and directly at Byrd, who was waiting and fired when he saw the gun in Torres' right hand.

According to the report, the gun recovered from Torres was a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and an obliterated serial number.

Torres was struck in the abdomen and officers rendered aid until EMS arrived. Torres was taken to WakeMed and is recovering.

Bodycam and dashcam videos captured the incident.

WATCH: Raleigh Police releases body/dash cam of incident (WARNING: Language, graphic content)
EMBED More News Videos

Warning: Video contains profanity and potentially graphic content.



Raleigh Police also said in the report that: "It should be noted that a false narrative quickly began to spread on social media based on misinformation at the scene of the incident. The only officer involved shooting that occurred on March 10, 2020 is described above. The Police Department has made every effort to be as transparent as possible about this incident from the very beginning. This includes releasing all relevant radio traffic and 911 calls as well as the dash and body camera footage of the incident."

Officer Byrd is on administrative duty pending the completion of the criminal and administrative investigations.

Torres has been charged with altering/removing a gun serial number, going armed to the terror of the public, and resist, delay, and obstruct.

ADVOCATES RESPOND TO VIRAL MISINFORMATION ON SHOOTING
EMBED More News Videos

Community leaders gather to discuss the response to Tuesday’s police-involved shooting in east Raleigh.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleigharrestprotestofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingman shotraleigh policebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING
Spring Lake detectives shot while serving warrants identified
Suspect who shot Spring Lake officers identified
Off-duty officer shoots man near where another man found dead in Durham
Police kill gunman who hijacked Dallas-area bus: officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News